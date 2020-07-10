Margaret Wilson

Margaret Helen Wilson (nee Gelosi) was born in Brooklyn, New York on January 10, 1928. She had three brothers, Salvatore, Joseph and Vito.
Margaret married James R. Wilson on March 1, 1952. They embarked on a life of service, James was in the U.S. Army. They subsequently had three children, James, Donna and Debra. Margaret was a homemaker and prided herself in being an "Army Wife." The family moved on many occasions due to the military. Margaret was involved in Military Support Services at each base. She was an active Catholic and cherished her faith.
Margaret is survived by her three children and three grandchildren, April, Danielle and Robert. She will be later inurned alongside her beloved husband, James in the Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wounded Warrior Foundation https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
