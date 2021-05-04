SHOW LOW — The Show Low High School Music Department will be presenting the supercalifragilisticexpialidocious Broadway sensation “Mary Poppins.”
Show times are 7 p.m. from May 5-8 and a 1 p.m. matinee on May 8.
This is a production for the entire family, children of all ages to come and enjoy.
All performances will be at the Show Low School District auditorium. Tickets at the door cost $5 for students, $7 for seniors and $8 for adults.
