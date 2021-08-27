The annual McNary Reunion will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Woodland Lake Park Ramada No. 2 off of Woodland Lake Road in Pinetop.
Food and drinks will be furnished. This year homemade root beer will be served along with sub sandwiches. Any desserts will be welcomed. Time will also be given to honor Wayne Cook, who passed away on June 5. This was a favorite time of year for Wayne, to visit with lifelong friends and recall old times.
Everyone is welcome to come and share their stories. It would be nice to see old classmates that live in the area and never come. Everybody is older! How many 90-year-olds are left out there? Name tags will be issued.
