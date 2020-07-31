It is once again time to be planning for the McNary Reunion. It will be held on Saturday, August 29, at Woodland Lake Park Ramada#2, just off Woodland Road in Pinetop from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Food, drinks, name tags, and masks will be provided. Hopefully, in a month, COVID-19 will be on a big decline, but if not, there will be plenty of hand sanitizer available.
This is an annual event that is always held on the last Saturday of August. If we don’t see you this year, we understand and will see you in 2021. Good health to all and be safe.
