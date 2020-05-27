SHOW LOW - Meals for kids will be offered all summer long, according to an announcement from the Show Low Unified School District. Parents can still pick up meals for their children at all of the established sites through the summer including Whipple Ranch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.; Linden Elementary 11 a.m. - 1 p.m; Nikolaus Homestead 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.; White Mountain Lake Bus Routes and Clay Springs/Pinedale. Call 928-537-6014, ext. 1 or 2 with any questions.
