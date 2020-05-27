SHOW LOW - Meals for kids will be offered all summer long, according to an announcement from the Show Low Unified School District. Parents can still pick up meals for their children at all of the established sites through the summer including Whipple Ranch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.; Linden Elementary 11 a.m. - 1 p.m; Nikolaus Homestead 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.; White Mountain Lake Bus Routes and Clay Springs/Pinedale.   Call 928-537-6014, ext. 1 or 2 with any questions. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.