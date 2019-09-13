A free media literacy workshop will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Show Low Public Library, 181 N. 9th St., in the library computer lab.
Navigating the world of phone apps, social media sites, and technology is a must for ensuring your privacy and safety in today's digital world. Actively engage critical thinking skills by developing online awareness by learning about apps and websites to be wary of, learn techniques to protect yourself, and become more fluent in tech talk.
To register and for more information, stop by the library or call the computer lab at 928-532-4065. Please leave a message, if no one is available to answer your call.
