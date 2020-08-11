Todd Walker presents Medicare 101 at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, online. The seminar offers free education on understanding Medicare Parts A, B, C & D.
Join as they discuss and educate on making the most of your rights, options and entitlements, how and when to enroll in Medicare, what Medicare does and doesn't cover, and Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement insurance.
Call or text Todd Waker at 928-362-0646 to receive log in details for the online session.
