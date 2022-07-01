Two Medicare seminars will be held at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on July 7 in Lakeside and Show Low.

The morning session will be in the event room at Solterra Senior Living, 5408 Highway 260, and the afternoon session will be in the conference room at the Show Low Public Library, 181 N. Ninth St.

The programs will address questions for Medicare rights, options and entitlements, 2002 changes to Medicare, prescription drug plan changes, lower supplement premiums and other Medicare issues.

Seating is limited so RSVP to Todd Walker at 928-362-0646.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.