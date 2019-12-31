A free Medicare Education 101, Understanding Parts A, B, C and D will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at the Show Low Public Library, 181 N. 9th St., in the meeting room and again at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Red Devil Pizza, 1774 E. White Mountain Blvd in Pinetop.
Experienced Medicare insurance specialists will host these seminars. Learn how to make the most of your rights, options and entitlements; how to enroll in Medicare and avoid penalties, what Medicare does and doesn't cover; changes to prescription drug coverage for 2020; change your supplement any time of the year and more.
Bring your questions. Seating is limited.
RSVP by calling Todd Walker at 928-362-0646.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.