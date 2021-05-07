A set of three Medicare informational seminars will be held at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on May 11, both at the Holiday Inn Express in Show Low, and at 3 p.m. on May 13 at the Wine Mountain wine bar in Pinetop.
The free programs are called Medicare 101 Understanding Parts A, B, C, & D. The programs are geared toward Arizona newcomers, people soon turning 65, people who need a prescription plan review and those getting a large premium increase on their supplement plan this year.
The Holiday Inn Express is at 151 W. Deuce of Clubs, and Wine Mountains Tasting Room and Wine Bar is at 1746 E. White Mountain Blvd.
Seating will be limited, and RSVPs are recommended. For more information, call Todd Walker at 928-362-0646.
