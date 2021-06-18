Seminars Medicare 101-Understanding Parts A, B, C and D have been scheduled for 4 p.m. on June 23 at the Show Low Historical Society Museum, 561 E. Deuce of Clubs No. 3, and at 3 p.m. on June 24 at Wine Mountain Wine Bar, 1746 E. White Mountain Blvd. in Pinetop.
Topics will include newcomers to Arizona, people turning 65 soon, prescription plan review and a large premium increase on your supplement plan this year.
The seminars are free. Seating is limited so call Todd Walker at 928-362-0646 to rsvp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.