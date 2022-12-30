The public is invited to a free program of creativity, introspection, and meditation that will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 30 at Open Spaces Yoga Center located at 476 W. White Mountain Blvd. in Lakeside. Lead by Ken Hosie, the program will explore individual values, relationships and human realities. No prior experience is needed and the meaning, purpose and practice of meditation will be discussed. Donations will be accepted for the non-profit charity, SEVA Foundation. Reserve your spot in advance at openspacesyoga.com/book-online. Call 928-940-0996 for any additional information.

