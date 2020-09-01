Kim’s Hallmark in Pinetop will sponsor Hugh Grinnell, author of "The Father of Glacier National Park" in a Meet The Author event on Saturday, September 5, where Hugh will personalize each book and then autograph and date them. The event will be outside and presented at 10:30 and 11 a.m. and again at 1:30 and 2 p.m. Each 30-minute event will be preceded by a short in-costume presentation.
Social distancing will be followed. Kim’s Hallmark is located at 576 E. White Mountain Blvd. in Pinetop.
