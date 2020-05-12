Rescheduled for Labor Day Weekend
SHOW LOW — As part of the City of Show Low’s efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, the Men’s Memorial Day Softball Tournament originally scheduled for May 23 and 25 will be postponed until Sept. 5 and 7 to coincide with the Labor Day holiday. The Labor Day tournament will be held in Snowflake and Show Low on softball fields in both communities.
We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding during these challenging times. We are looking forward to holding the Memorial Day Tournament in 2021. Find and “like” us on Facebook at City of Show Low Parks and Recreation to stay up to date on what’s happening with recreation in Show Low. For questions regarding the date change or opportunities for softball in Show Low, call Terri Nikolaus at 928-532-4143.
