LAKESIDE — Learn how to identify concerns, respond and offer support to the young people in your life. A youth mental health first aid training will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for individuals 18 years and older Thursdays, Feb. 20, March 26 and April 30, and Wednesday, June 3, at the Blue Ridge Junior High library, 1200 W. White Mountain Blvd in Lakeside.
This is a great course for parents, guardians, educators, coaches, youth leaders, medical professional and community members.
Teens in Navajo County die by suicide at a rate three times the national average. Establishing a trusting relationship with an adult is a significant protective factor.
Participants will receive eight hours of CEUs from The National Council on Mental Health and a Youth Mental Health First Aid Manual.
To reserve, text Becky Montoya, at 928-242-3860 or email: bmontoya@brusd.org.
