The Pinetop-Lakeside Senior Center announces their first annual Midsummer Social on their new cool mist patio on Saturday, August 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 1594 Johnson Drive, Lakeside.
K-9 Vic and officers from the PTLS Police department will present a special presentation.
All are invited and cost will be $8 per adult and $5 per child ages 13 and younger.
On the menu will be barbecue ribs, scalloped potatoes, green beans, roll and dessert.
