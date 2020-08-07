SHOW LOW — The Prostate On-Site Project is scheduled to bring their mobile medical unit out for prostate cancer screenings to Frontier Park in Show Low on Tuesday, Aug. 25, from 12 to 3 p.m. The POP mobile unit will also be at the Recreation Center in Holbrook on Thursday, Aug. 27, from 6 to 10 a.m.
POP invites the community to take advantage of this life-saving screening coming this month!
They accept the following insurances: Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Health Net, Humana, United Health Care.
If a man has no insurance at the time of service, the amount for a low-cost prostate cancer screening is $81 is due at time of service. Medicare is not covered.
Prostate On-Site Project, a medical mobile service, will be providing affordable prostate cancer screenings to men forty years and older or younger if a history of prostate cancer runs in the family.
What you should know: Prostate Cancer frequently presents itself without any signs or symptoms. 1 in 6 men will develop the disease in their lifetime; if detected early, the course of treatment is less evasive and survival is nearly 100% possible!
Who should participate? - All men 40 years of age or older should have an annual screening.
- Men with a family history of prostate cancer and African-American men should have a DRE and PSA test annually starting at age 35.
Appointments are required.
Call 480-964-3013 or 1-800-828-6139
