The July birding hike will be held Saturday, July 20, meeting at 7 a.m. in the parking area of Silver Creek Trout Hatchery at the end of Hatchery Way east of Bourdon Ranch Rd.
Call Rob Bettaso at 928-368-8481 for more information or visit website White Mountain Audubon website at whitemountainaudubon.org
Bring binoculars, water, snacks and appropriate clothing (umbrella!) no pets, please.
