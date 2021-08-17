Community Presbyterian Church in Pinetop is launching a Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) program for moms and their preschoolers between 0 and 5 years of age.
Open house and registration will take place between 9 and 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 1940 S. Penrod in Pinetop.
MOPS will meet from 9 and 11 a.m on the first and third Wednesday morning of each month, starting Oct. 20. Current CDC guidelines will be followed in regards to COVID-19, so please contact the church for schedule updates.
MOPS began in 1973 when a group of moms with young children banded together to share their lives and parenting journeys.
MOPS is a non-denominational Bible-based support group in which the participants can meet other moms and support each other in the important job of raising children while the children are cared for as they play.
MOPS believes in gathering and supporting moms. They believe in the simple but revolutionary idea that remarkable things happen when moms come together.
If you’d like to know more about MOPS, please visit cpcpinetop.org or mops.org or call the Community Presbyterian Church office at 928-367-4923.
