The journey to wedded bliss by Mormon pioneers was etched deep in the rugged terrain of Arizona in the 1880s.
The Honeymoon Trail, also known as the Mormon Wagon Road, is now featured at the Taylor Museum.
The trail stretched from Phoenix, Mesa, Gila Valley, Virden, New Mexico, through Taylor, Snowflake, Holbrook, Joseph City, Moenkopi and Lee’s Ferry, then west to St. George, Utah.
The trail, rutted with wagon tracks, was over 400 miles long, winding through deserts and steep canyons.
At one point, the trail crossed the Colorado River, near the mouth of the Grand Canyon.
Bob Cole, president of the Taylor/Shumway Heritage Foundation, explained that members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints believe in marriage for eternity, therefore the official marriage ceremony has to be done in a Mormon temple.
The first Mormon temple in the West was established in St. George, Utah, in 1877.
Cole said “some couples went there to be sealed for eternity.
On occasion, they would get married first and then go on a honeymoon. Other times they would take a chaperone, get married in the temple and honeymoon on the way back.
He said “someone made a map. It’s 4 feet wide. It was mounted on an office partition, with ribbon, dots and tape and it was wonderful. However, we always wanted to make it better. I did some restoration, placed it on a piece of wood and hung it in the museum. It shows the trails, rivers and routes. The towns and campsites are marked with black dots and labeled. There’s a book that showed the map and it had a comment saying that of the first six couples from Arizona that were sealed in the St. George temple, four of those couples were from Taylor. The other two — one from Snowflake and one from Woodruff.”
The Honeymoon Trail map and other interesting artifacts and contributions of former citizens, are on display, as Monday Night at the Museum opened on May 2.
Visitors will be invited to play the replica of the 180-year-old Jennings Drum and pet the coyote named Tommy.
Cole detailed some special things planned at the display.
There are arranged treasure hunts and cards that people can take to find 12 things. They also want to have some naming contests.
The museum needs a name for its ancient Indian statue. Cole added that they’re hoping to get more interactive.
A large TV was recently donated and Cole said “it has a humongous screen and is mounted near the computer. So, if folks would like to see how they are connected to the founding fathers, we can pull that up rather readily on a genealogy screen, maybe through the website Family Search, which has a lot of resources with family histories and things like that.
“In addition, an area resident, Richard Gonsalves, has put together postcards that show local petroglyphs and what they mean.”
A pump organ is also on display. Cole said “this nearly 130-year-old pump organ may have been a wedding gift. What we know is that the first mention of it is that it came with a woman named Mae Hatch, who married Louis Decker.
“They moved into to a log cabin in Taylor in 1898. Louis Decker’s journal says he moved the organ, the first thing on a list, along with other furniture, into the log cabin. It was there for 18 years and then moved to a ranch house. ... There were a number of people in ranches out there and one of them, a Flake family member, recalled that the organ was used for church meetings on Sundays.
“She and her family were out there in the 1950s and went by that ranch house. Everything was dilapidated. They discovered that organ and got permission from Mae Decker to take it. They refurbished it in 1970. Then the organ found its way to Ogden, Utah, to one of the Flakes’ granddaughters. When they refurbished it, she got to be friends with my mother-in-law. Somehow, they found out my mother-in-law had a daughter, my wife, in Snowflake. That’s how we got the organ, which is now in the museum. It’s beautiful.”
The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 6 to 8 p.m. every Monday.
The museum is located on Main Street and Center in Taylor. Volunteer and student opportunities are available, especially for tour guides, when it opens up six days a week at the end of May.
The museum also needs help with setting up displays and cleaning, a constant at all five museums.
To learn more visit www.taylorazmuseum.com.
