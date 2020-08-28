Mountain Park Townhomes has partnered with the Kids in Need Foundation for a school supply drive.
They are hoping for your overwhelming participation in this event and you can enter the raffle to win gift cards.
The donation box is in the Mountain Park Townhomes office/clubhouse. This drive will end Sept. 8, and the raffle will be drawn on Sept. 9.
List of supplies needed:
Single subject notebooks (wide ruled preferred), crayons (24 pk. preferred), washable markers, package #2 pencils, round tip scissors, colored pencils, pencil pouches, rulers, erasers, pencil sharpeners, folders, boxes of facial tissues, individual dry erase boards, hand sanitizer, feminine products and one gallon zip locked plastic bags.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.