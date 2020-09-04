Mountain Saddle Band will be at Sal and Teresa's Mexican Food in Show Low, on Friday Sept. 4, from 4 to 8 p.m. and at Hungry Buffalo on Porter Mountain Road in Lakeside, on Saturday, Sept. 5, from 5 to 8 p.m.
