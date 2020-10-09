Writer/Director Cyrus Nowrasteh has made some controversial films and been criticized from both the right and left sides of the political spectrum. That makes seeing this new film all the more interesting and topical.
Here, the Colorado native both writes and directs the film. “Infidel” involves the kidnapping of an American by agents of the Iranian government. He previously directed “The Stoning of Sonaya M.,” another film involving Iran and Jim Caviezel. Nowrasteh long ago wrote a teleplay for the TV show “The Equalizer.”
Star Jim Caviezel is best known for his portrayal of Jesus in the widely acclaimed “The Passion of the Christ.” His wife here is played by solid veteran actress Claudia Karvan. Karvan is only 46 years old. The actress has enjoyed a 38-year career with some 64 credits, mostly on TV.
This low budget “based on actual events” thriller winds us up like a $4 rat trap. The tension begins to build about half an hour into the film and never lets up. The quality of the regime of the Iranian theocracy is, I think, reflected in the storyline. A hapless, if devout, American gets kidnapped by Lebanese Hezbollah in Egypt and eventually ends up on trial for his life in Iran. This is some very nasty business. Like other vicious dictatorships, the Iranian government sometimes finds it useful to stage show trials. The guilt or innocence of the detainee is not often truly measured.
Writer/Director Nowrasteh takes pains to make his film realistic. He has the logo or the flag of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps on display in several scenes. I caught it because I once wrote a book called “The Armed Forces of Iran” and recognized the logo and flag. He also had some guys exercising with a distinctively Iranian sort of wooden Indian club. Again, Nowrasteh puts in authenticity to an unusual degree.
In the last frame, the production falters a bit. It still earns a healthy three and a half saw blades. If Nowrasteh didn’t have people stopping in flight for their very lives to hug, he would have received an extra half a saw blade.
“Infidel” runs for one hour and forty-eight minutes. It rightfully carries an R rating for brutality.
Indian born filmmaker and author Denesh D’Souza helped produce this film.
This film attracts and holds our attention like few other films in recent years. We don’t have much fun watching it, but we should do it like eating our spinach.
