Life is better in Motion is the theme of this year’s National Senior Health and Fitness Day, which is on May 26.
To celebrate the special day, White Mountain Meals on Wheels and the Show Low Senior Center have invited many speakers from organizations around the community to present programs and give out information.
For a list of the presenters, check the Meals on Wheels web page or Show Low Senior Center on Facebook. You may pick up the full schedule at the center or call 928-532-0656 for details.
Join between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 26. Lunch can be purchased for $5 that includes pulled-pork sandwich, chips and watermelon.
