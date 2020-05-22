The Show Low Historical Society Museum at 561 East Deuce of Clubs, Show Low will re-open Wednesday May 27.
Museum hours will remain the same, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Phone number is: 928-532-7115.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and State of Arizona requirements the museum will not accommodate: large groups, schools, civic organizations, or special interest groups ie:
Creative Crafters (Wednesday) Regal Wood Carvers (Thursday).
The Silver Creek Railroaders Club will be available to run the trains with limits of guest in the train room.
Show Low Museum Board of Directors and staff will assure our museum visitors of a health conscious atmosphere while enjoying their self-guided tour of the museum.
We are a donation only museum, thank you for your support.
