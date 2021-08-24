Music in the Pines will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Pinetop Lakes Golf & C.C, 4643, Buck Springs Road.
The program is free and open to the public. Free line dancing lessons begin at 3.30 p.m. Music will be provided by Armour.
Hot dogs, hamburgers, soft drinks and adult beverages will available at cash only. Pets or coolers are not allowed.
For more information, call 928-369-4531.
