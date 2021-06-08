The Pinetop Lakes Golf and Country Club will start its Music in the Pines program from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
The outdoors event is free to the public and will be held every two weeks on Wednesdays except for July 3 and Sept. 4, which are Saturdays.
There will be free line dancing lessons one hour before the live music by Armour starts. Hamburgers and hot dogs are available from the grill with alcohol and soft drinks on a cash-only basis.
Coolers and pets are not allowed.
