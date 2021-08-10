Pinetop Lakes Golf and Country Club at 4643 Buck Springs Road in Pinetop will have its Music in the Pines from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Music will be provided by Armour.
It's free and open to the pubilc. Free line dancing lessons will be held from 3.30 to 4.30.
For more information, call 928-369-4531.
Hot dogs, hamburgers, soft drinks and adult beverages will be sold for cash only.
No pets or coolers are permitted.
