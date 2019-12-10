SHOW LOW — Did you know that there are many isolated seniors in the White Mountains? As many of them don’t have family close by, and are not able to go visit them, they may be spending the holidays alone. Often seniors are on a very limited income and can barely afford necessities.
In response to the growing needs of our local seniors this Holiday Season, Northern Arizona Council of Governments — Area Agency on Aging (NACOG-AAA) is hosting the Senior Angel Tree Program by identifying needs of local seniors and placing a tag on one of two Angel Trees that are set up in Show Low.
One Senior Angel Tree is located at CVS Pharmacy, the other one is at JCPenney. Each angel tag on the trees lists a gift wish for a senior. Can you help give a gift that can make the Holidays a little warmer and brighter for a local senior in need?
Do you know of any seniors in need of warm clothing or a hat? Could they be struggling and in need of help? If you have a little extra this year, please consider helping a senior within our communities. Pick an angel tag off one of our trees and surprise a senior with a small gift or gift card.
It will show them that somebody cares for them, and it will make you all warm and happy inside too!
For more information, call the Area Agency on Aging toll free at 877-521-3500.
NACOG Area Agency on Aging provides answers on aging through resources, services, and advocacy. For more information about the programs and services at NACOG Area Agency on Aging, visit www.nacog.org/aaa or call toll-free 1-877-521-3500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.