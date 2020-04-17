AAA—Modifies programs and services in response to COVID-19 pandemic
Northern Arizona—Are you 6+0 or over and do you need help due to COVID-19? NACOG's Area Agency on Aging is here to help.
AAA can assist you with:
•Meals delivered to your home
•In-home care
•Housekeeping
•Access to resources
•Medicare and public benefits counseling
•Long-term care ombudsman and advocacy
•Caregiver support
•Health and wellness
•Information and referral services
•And more
For additional information, call the Area Agency on Aging toll free at 877-521-3500.
