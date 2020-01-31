SHOW LOW — NACOG, Northern Arizona Council of Governments, Area Agency on Aging, provides answers on aging through resources, services and advocacy. Area on Aging serves the elderly population (ages 60 and older), as well as the disabled population (ages 18 and over) of Northern Arizona.
Most of our clients have limited resources. Even through some are receiving meals, they may still only have a short supply of food available to them.
Please drop off nutritional drinks, such as Boost, Ensure, etc., canned goods and other non-perishable food items to their Show Low office, 1801 W. Deuce of Clubs #220.
For more information or directions, call 928-537-6402.
