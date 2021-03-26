NACRN was incorporated in 2019 and its mission is to connect individuals and families to resources that elevate them to self-sufficiency by building and facilitating a framework that connects organizations providing a spectrum of services and programs for the families within northeastern Arizona. Based on the need to better coordinate these services and leverage resources, the framework consists of these key components:
A comprehensive network of service providers who agree to share data and work toward coordination of service delivery.
A technology-based system that allows for common intake, referral, and communication regarding customer needs.
Community Empowerment Centers throughout Northeastern Arizona where individuals can access a variety of resources.
NACRN is currently working on opening that first empowerment center. The building, which was once a school and most recently housed the Navajo County courts, is located at 776 E McNeil in Show Low. NACRN will partner with a variety of organizations who can provide a comprehensive menu of services for families including: Career Development, Entrepreneur Training, Workforce Training, Support Services, Children’s Programs, and Parent Support. All money raised at the charity golf tournament will go towards this project.
For more information, call Jimi Hammond at 928-524-5492
