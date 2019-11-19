Howell-Norton VFW Post 8987 is seeking names of U.S. troop service members serving in various conflicts around the world to be recipients of an Adopt a Troop boxes for Christmas. If you have a son/daughter, mother/father, sibling or know of any soldier serving overseas, contact the VFW Post 8987 at 928-333-4634 or Brenda at 928-245-4170. Please respond by Nov. 30.

