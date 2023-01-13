The National Alliance on Mental Illness is the nation’s largest mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for millions of Americans. The NAMI support group will meet from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of every month at White Mountain United Methodist Church located at 261 N. Fifth St. in Show Low. This is a peer-led support group for family members, friends, and loved ones of people living and dealing with mental illness. For more information, visit nami.org or call 928-837-4827.

