The next NAMI member meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 5:30 p.m.
They are still using ZOOM technology for their meetings until in-person meetings can again be scheduled.
Members, friends and supporters of NAMI are invited to join the monthly meetings (and to join our NAMI chapter, of course).
Here's the link, Meeting ID and password to join:
Meeting ID: 704 402 3055
Passcode: NAMI WM
You will be placed on hold until our meeting moderator admits each person to join.
We are pleased to have another dynamic speaker for the October meeting. Becky Montoya is a Jr. High School Counselor at Blue Ridge and a certified presenter for the Mental Health First Aid course supported by the National Council for Behavioral Health.
The course teaches how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders. The training gives the skills needed to reach out and provide initial help and support to someone who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem or experiencing a crisis. We are excited that Becky will be providing us with an overview and then take some questions. Please join the meeting a few minutes before 5:30 so we can begin promptly and maximize our time with Becky.
Feel free to forward this invitation to friends or family who may want to hear our presentations.
They are resuming in-person Family Support Group sessions in a comfortable outdoor setting - the Pavilion at Community Presbyterian Church in Pinetop. We're meeting at 4:00 p.m. so we will have the benefit of the afternoon sun.
As it gets into colder weather, they will betaking steps to have an indoor location with room enough for them to practice social distancing.
No reservations needed - just come to the Pavilion at 4:00 p.m. Location is 1940 S Penrod Lane, Penrod is off White Mountain Boulevard, between Charlie Clark's and Eddie's Country Store, on the right if you are going south. CPC is on the right side of Penrod, less than half a mile off White Mountain Boulevard.
