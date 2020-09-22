NAMI will resume Family Support Group meetings on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Due to the ongoing restrictions, we'll hold the sessions outdoors, under the pavilion at the Community Presbyterian Church, 1940 South Penrod Lane in Pinetop. Penrod Lane is off White Mountain Boulevard, between Charlie Clark's and Eddie's Country Store, on the right if you are going south. CPC is on the right side of Penrod, less than half a mile off White Mountain Boulevard.
The sessions will be earlier; at 4 p.m. — so we don't have issues with daylight hours. Meetings are held the second and fourth Tuesday of the month for Family Support Group. For the month of October, it will be the 13th and 27th.
They' re exploring an inside meeting location for when the weather turns cooler.
We so appreciate CPC allowing us to use their space and will be honoring their guidelines for social distancing. It's two people per table — separated, good hygiene practices, respectful distance when walking/standing, etc.
You're welcome to bring beverages with you in closed containers.
