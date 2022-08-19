The National Forest Service will be holding a presentation about the gray fox at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area located at 1500 Fools Hollow Road in Show Low. The event will be outside at the Adair Amphitheater, located in the East Side Day Use Area of Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area. There is no entrance fee to attend and the duration will be about one hour. For more information about the evening interpretive programs, nature walks and children’s programs or to obtain a free summer program schedule, please call 928-537-3680 or 928-368-2100.

