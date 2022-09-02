Join the National Forest Service at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday for a free presentation about Fool Hollow’s bald eagles and osprey. Learn more about the life and legacy of these amazing fishermen as well as what you can do to ensure the survival of these creatures and where you can see them in the local area. The event will be outside at the Fool Hollow Adair Amphitheater, located in the East Side Day Use of Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area. There is no entrance fee to attend and the duration will be about one hour. For more information or to obtain a free summer program schedule, please call 928-537-3680 or 928-368-2100.
