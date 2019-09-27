The White Mountain Apache Tribe's Division of Health Programs in collaboration with Health Education presents the 2019 Women's Health and Wellness Conference "Native Women Leading Now for Generations of Healing and Protection" Oct. 9-10, at the Hon-Dah Resort, Casino & Conference Center.
The conference will provide a wide range of health information to women of all ages. The conference is culturally relevant to contemporary healthy lifestyles of Indigenous women of today. Come listen to motivational keynote speakers and presenters.
For more Information about the conference, registrations, fees and payment options, contact Health Education at 928-338-4955, email monicawapaha@wmat.us/ rosemccreery@wmat.us or visit them at 301 W. Elm St. in Whiteriver.
