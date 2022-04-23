The White Mountain Nature Center will have the fourth in a monthly series of presentations from local experts.

Sharon Adams, retired from the Game and Fish Department, will share her wealth of knowledge on bats of Arizona. She will educate you on everything you ever wanted to know about bats.

Members are admitted free and guests will be asked for a $10 donation. This is a good opportunity to join the Nature Center.

Light refreshments will be served. The programs are at the Nature Center at 425 S. Woodland Road.

The presentation will start at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

