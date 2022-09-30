The Navajo County Employee Health Fair is looking for vendors to help support their event from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 11 at the Holbrook County Complex located at 100 E. Code Talkers Dr. in Holbrook. This event is for Navajo County employees only and will not be open to the public. This is a fantastic opportunity to share the health opportunities you provide with the employees of Navajo County. If interested, email kirsten.riege@navajocountyaz.gov or healthguide@navajocountyaz.gov or call 928-524-4453 no later than Monday, Oct. 3.

