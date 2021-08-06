Show Low Citizen’s Police Academy is a 8-week class with curriculum by Police Traffic and Criminal Enforcement, Crime Scene Investigations, K9, SWAT, Drugs, Gangs and more.
The program will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Sept. 29 in the Show Low Police Department Community Room, 411 E Deuce of Clubs, Show Low and will conclude with a graduation ceremony Wed. Nov. 17.
The class and all materials are provided free of charge. This program is not designed to grant or infer any law enforcement authority or powers of arrest.
Applications are available at the Show Low Police Department lobby or showlowaz.gov. On the website, go to “Government” and select “Police”. You will then find a link to the Citizens Academy forms. Applications must be turned in no later than Aug. 31.
If you have any questions about the program, please call 928-537-5091, ext. 203.
