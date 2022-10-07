The Northeast Arizona Republican Women will meet at 6 p.m. on Oct. 11 at Silver Creek Senior Center located at 1658 S. Main St. in Snowflake. Guest speakers will be David Cook, Representative Elect AZ House LD7, and Lee Hunter, Candidate for Navajo County Clerk of the Court. A 50/50 raffle will be held and all proceeds will go to the senior center. Nonperishable food donations are appreciated and also will be given to the senior center. An optional Mexican dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be provided by La Cocina de Eva. The cost is $15 per person, drink included. The dinner is limited to 30 RSVP's, which must be emailed to neazrw2021@gmail.com before Oct. 9.

