Pine Needlers

New officers for the Pine Needlers of Heber/Overgaard have been selected. From left, President Brenda Clark, Secretary Karla Desrosiers, Vice President Judy Inskeep and Treasurer Lesley Buechel. The ladies are standing in front of this year's raffle quilt for the Pine Needlers' 25th quilt show "Silver Lining." The quilt show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 3-4 at at Capps School auditorium in Heber/Overgaard. There will be a $2 admission. Raffle quilt tickets are $1 each or six for $5 at the quilt show. Pine Needlers is a nonprofit organization with money raised returning to the community through a variety of projects.

