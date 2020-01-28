Several residents of Show Low, are embracing a healthier lifestyle after launching a new chapter of a non-profit weight-loss support group. Weekly TOPS chapter meetings will be held on Wednesdays from 5-6:30 p.m. beginning Feb. 5, at the Show Low Senior Center, 301 E. McNeil. From the front door, turn right and go to end of hall.
Visitors to a TOPS chapter are welcome to attend their first meeting free of charge. Membership is just $32 per year, plus nominal chapter fees
