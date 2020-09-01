This webinar will take place Sept. 4 at 2 p.m. in Arizona and addresses how to create a positive "home climate" to promote learning, prevent stress, and protect your children against cyberbullying during the COVID-19 outbreak.
What is a "home climate"?
Based on research about "school climates," a "home climate" is the safety, interpersonal relationships, educational practices, and surroundings of the home learning environment. A positive home climate is crucial for emotional and mental well-being, achievement and satisfaction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.