The National Forest Service will present the following free programs on Friday and Saturday:
• The wildlife of Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Discover when and where to look for wildlife and what clues wildlife leaves behind. The event will be outside at the Adair Amphitheater, located in the East Side Day Use of Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area. There is no entrance fee to attend and the duration will be about one hour.
• The elusive black bear at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Discover the life and legacy of this majestic icon of the Arizona wilderness as well as what you can do to ensure the survival of this creature while also staying safe when venturing into black bear country. The event also will be outside at the Adair Amphitheater and last about an hour.
Nature walks occur at 9 a.m. every Friday through Labor Day Weekend and children’s programs are at 4 p.m. every Saturday. For more information or to obtain a free summer program schedule, please call 928-537-3680 or 928-368-2100.
