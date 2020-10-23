Ghost towns abound in the American Southwest.
The two local towns in Apache County in this story are not technically ghost towns because people still live in them.
But like most Old West towns they have a lot of history and some ghostly tales to go with that history.
One of them named Concho has a low number of residents, about 38.
The other, Vernon, was founded in 1894 by William Tecumseh Vernon.
As of the 2010 census it had around 122 residents.
The area around Concho was first inhabited by Native Americans before Mexicans, Spaniards, Anglos and other caucasians settled in the high desert region, among them members of the Mormon Church.
Many of the original adobe homes built by Mormon settlers and hispanic families are still there, albeit in various states of disrepair.
Some are still lived in.
Not a lot is known for fact about the history of Concho.
But some things are known like how it got its name.
Concho is Spanish for “shell”.
Little Silver Creek (now mostly dry) ran through the area back in the 1880s and had plenty of shells in it, so the nearby settlement came to be known as Concho.
Among one of the historical facts known is about the old adobe church that was originally built as a warehouse for ranchers and farmers in the area in the mid 19th century.
Before being the San Rafael Catholic Church it was a saloon/entertainment hall where a man was shot.
The story is that a traveling troupe coming through the region stopped in Concho to entertain the residents who only rarely had such an offering in the remote and harsh location where Concho resides, which was known at the time as a no-mans land with Old West criminal types and pistoleros mixed in with law abiding residents.
The man who was shot was taken by horse-drawn wagon to Holbrook in the hopes of saving his life.
But with pioneer roads being the worst of the worst in the 19th century in the remote west, they did not make it in time.
Some say the ghost of that man haunts the town of Concho to this day.
Then there is a tale of haunting told by Callum Swift.
“Housed in an old-fashioned abode built in 1885 by Frank Lauderbaugh, the current inn and café are located in a section of the building that once served as the town general store. The place sat abandoned until the 1980’s, when the current owner Stan King painstakingly restored the building into the accommodation it serves as today. According to the owner and past guests, the inn is quite haunted. The apparition of a young girl has appeared on several occasions to visitors staying in the Blue Room, while a ghostly miner has been heard tramping up the stairs late at night. Witnesses say the ghost is never seen, only heard,” Swift says.
Last but not least is a story of ghostly proportions about nearby Vernon by a person known only as Headless Goat.
“By the time I was 5-years-old I already had a spiritual holy lifestyle. One day we moved into Vernon on North Fork Road. We already had some goats, and that was when the scary part happened. My grandpa had butchered a goat that had given my sister a bruise and stabbed me and my left leg. I don’t know why, but his horns were so sharp. I couldn’t handle the pain, so I screamed bloody murder. Then one night as I was sleeping, I looked at my window to hear goats screaming. As I looked and looked, there it was. A goat was standing with no head on. I was so scared that I couldn’t even move. It got closer and closer. Then it was gone, and I fainted. The next morning I woke up in a hospital. My parents were right next to me, telling me the whole story. Of course they didn’t believe me because no one really believed anybody that had seen something scary like that, so this was my story. This is a very scary story. Until this day I am still scared at night time, and I always close my blinds.”
So when Halloween comes around Oct. 31, be careful if you are in Concho or Vernon after dark.
You just might see a dead man walking or a headless goat.
