The Northeast Arizona Republican Women invite the public to a meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at La Cocina de Eva's conference room, 201 N. Main Street in Snowflake.
There will be a speaker from Save Our Nation talking about the Republican event planned for Aug. 28 at the Taylor Rodeo Grounds.
NEAZRW will have a table at that event event that features nationally known conservative voice Charlie Kirk.
For Tuesday's general meeting there is a dinner option that begins before the meeting. RSVP to NEAZRW2021@gmail.com if you would like to attend.
