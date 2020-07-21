SHOW LOW — If veterans would like to receive email updates from Northern Arizona Veterans Administration Health Care System, (Prescott location), they are encouraged to contact their VA Primary Care Team and request for their email to be entered in their electronic health record for this to begin.
Here are some additional resources and information for veterans in Northeastern Arizona:
VA Clinics on Navajo and Hopi Nations continue to remain closed, due to the high volume of COVID-19 cases in the area. Discussions with IHS/Tribal Health Programs are underway regarding re-opening.
Page and Holbrook VA Clinics — Only 2 primary care telehealth appointments (2 patients), per provider, per day. Face masks are required. Labs and care done all in same visit. No Mental Health (MH) telehealth encounters onsite; will resume at a later time. For now, MH encounters will continue via VA Video Connect (VVC) and Telephone Encounters (TE).
Mark Godwin, LCSW PTSD Specialist is conducting MH encounters via Verde Valley Center and Telehealth. Call him to schedule appointment at (928) 899-6475.
Michelle Elliot Smell, LCSW is ready to help with Veterans’ needs and concerns. Call her at either (623) 249-2336 or (928) 605-2464.
David Cross, Assistant Nurse Manager for rural clinics’ message to Veterans and their families: Please share with your Primary Care if you’ve tested positive for COVID-19; or if you’ve recovered; or if a Veteran deceased from the virus, so that your team and Social Workers may help with additional services and resources.
If you are experiencing a new onset of the symptoms listed below in the last 14 days, please call 928-776-2183 or toll free at 1-800-581-8387 to be screened over the phone prior to coming to the medical center or clinic.
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
Additional resources for veterans and their families:
Nurse Advice Line: 1-877-252-4866
VHA Public Health Website: www.publichhealth.va.gov/n-coronavirus/index.asp
CDC Website current reliable information on the COVID-19 virus: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
AZ Department of health Services provides updated map of COVID confirmed cases https://www.azdhs.gov/
Crisis Hotline: https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/ 1-800-273-8255 Press 1
AZ 211 (dial 211 or use website) then enter zip code www.arizona211.org
Any Arizona service member, Veteran, family member or provider can contact the Be Connected program at www.BeConnectedAZ.org or 1-866-4AZ-VETS (429-8387). Be Connected offers support finding resources for Active Duty Military, Veterans & their families and works in direct partnership with NAVAHCS.
Yavapai, Coconino, Navajo, Apache Counties can also contact: Area Agency on Aging, 877-521-3500 Mohave, La Paz, Yuma Counties: 928-753-7038 (Mohave County) 928-217-7114, Navajo Nation Area Agency on Aging, 928-871-6869
